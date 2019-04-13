The remnants of former lives litter every corner. Disassembled bicycle parts are reduced to their basest components and then neatly organised so that, from the workbench where Endicott is tinkering with the seat height on a man's bike, everything is within an arm's reach. The filing cabinet drawers are marked with grease and labelled by a permanent marker. The pink clock could have come from anywhere. There is a piece of paper on the bench with distinct sets of notes scrawled in biro pen. Even Endicott's black work pants have been worn and mended at the knees. Nothing is new. Everything has lived before.