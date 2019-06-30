Trump says Kim Jong Un wants to meet

news, world

US President Donald Trump says he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to meet him at the border separating the two Koreas. "I understand that they want to meet and I'd love to to say hello," Trump told business leaders before his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae In. Trump said the possible meeting in the Demilitarized Zone later on Sunday would be "very short, virtually a handshake. But that's OK. A handshake means a lot." "Let's see what happens. It's not easy," he added. Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday for talks with Moon Jae-in after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Kim. If Trump and Kim meet, it would be for the third time in just over a year, and four months since their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam broke down. Trump said he and Kim had a "good relationship" but there was still a long way to go to reach an agreement that would end the North's nuclear programme in return for an end to sanctions and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula. North Korea has pursued nuclear and missile programmes for years in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, and easing tensions with North Korea is one of the US President's top foreign policy priorities. Trump made the offer to meet in a message on Twitter about his visit to South Korea. "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump wrote. Australian Associated Press

