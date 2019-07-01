Verdict due in SA manslaughter case

news, national

A verdict is to be delivered in the manslaughter trial over the death of a 22-year-old Adelaide man who died after being struck with a single punch to the head. Reece Watherston has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Jack Hanley during a brawl in Hindley Street in 2017. Justice Anne Bampton has presided over the judge-alone hearings and is scheduled to deliver her verdict in the South Australian Supreme Court on Monday. During the trial, prosecutors told Justice Bampton that Mr Hanley died at the scene from catastrophic head injuries caused when he fell backward, fracturing his skull on the concrete pavement. "The accused hit him as hard as he possibly could," the crown's Mark Norman SC said. "The prosecution alleges the punch was an unlawful and dangerous act." The court heard the accused had engaged in a drunken, early hours brawl that initially involved two groups of people. But Mr Norman said the victim posed no threat to Watherston at the time of the fatal blow. In his evidence, Watherston said he aimed a punch at Mr Hanley's face because he was scared for himself and his friends. He said he had been thrown onto the road before the confrontation. "Out of nowhere I've seen this huge, huge male approach me with clenched fists swinging at me," he said. "I just remember seeing his fist go past my face and that's when I thought 'holy s*** I need to pay attention to what's going on here'." The 21-year-old said he aimed his punch at Mr Hanley's face "to get him off me and away from me... I had to protect myself". "I was scared, we were all scared," he said. Australian Associated Press

