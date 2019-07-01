Cops couldn't ignore Lawyer X crime claims

news, national

Police knew the risks they faced in using lawyer Nicola Gobbo to spill her clients' dirty secrets, but they couldn't turn a blind eye to the crimes she revealed, it's been claimed. Now detective sergeant Paul Rowe has defended the decision to have her inform on some of Victoria's highest-profile criminals, including drug lord Tony Mokbel, to prevent police being bribed or illicit pills hitting the street. He told the Royal Commision he'd offered Ms Gobbo a "hand of friendship" in 2005 and encouraged her to turn on Mokbel, a client she claimed was pressuring her to act in his best interest and potentially to her committing crimes herself. Det Sergeant Rowe said police acted on her admissions about clients to prevent crimes from being committed, and he said the inquiry shouldn't consider their actions in a vacuum. Ms Gobbo claimed Mokbel wanted to bribe officers to destroy tape recorded evidence which implicated him in a drug investigation. Senior police moved the tapes out of Mokbel's grasp after a separate tip. She was also aware of the location of drug labs, a pill press and millions of ecstasy pills, the detective revealed in a firey exchange with counsel assisting Megan Tittensor. "What you're saying is Victorian Police should allow bribery, we should allow 15 million ecstasy tablets just to spill out onto the streets - if someone says that's what we're supposed to do, I'm not sure where I stand," Sgt Rowe said. Ms Tittensor fired back: "How about, if she starts informing to police that she stops representing the people. What about that?" Sgt Rowe said no-one wanted Ms Gobbo representing anyone and he'd be surprised if those conversations weren't had with her handlers. "She was a barrister and she was Nicola Gobbo. We knew the issues around her," he said. Ms Gobbo suggested in her first meeting with handlers that they could use an undercover officer to catch Mokbel making bribes, suggesting he would only ever plead guilty to other charges if he was behind bars and "his access to people is cut off". Handlers had been direct in targeting the drug lord in that conversation. "Tell me everything you know about Tony Mokbel," handlers asked. When Ms Gobbo asked how long the room was booked for, the senior handler known by the pseudonym Jones replied "as long as it takes". Mokbel is currently seeking to appeal against his 30 year conviction. Sgt Rowe admitted he didn't consider back then that it might be dangerous for Ms Gobbo to inform on her clients. It's easy to consider years later that it was "probably better if she didn't", he said. He told the commission Ms Gobbo had caused police "no end of grief" and if she had "ridden off into the sunset" in those early days it would have been a big win for police. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/88a9c84e-34eb-4a03-ad01-213f5cab3273.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg