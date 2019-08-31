Hong Kong protest march banned

news, world

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and another core member of a pro-democracy group have been granted bail after being charged with inciting people to join a protest in June, while authorities denied permission for a major march as they take what appears to be a harder line on this summer's protests. The organisers of the march on the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against allowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong said they were calling it off after an appeals board denied permission. It was unclear whether some protesters would still demonstrate on their own. The police commander of Hong Kong island, Kwok Pak Chung, appealed to people to stay away from any unauthorised rallies, warning that those caught could face a five-year jail term. He told a daily news conference that he was aware of social media messages urging people to take strolls or hold rallies in the name of religion. Kwok urged the public to "make a clear break with all acts of violence and stay away from locations where violent clashes may take place." Police have been rejecting more applications for rallies and marches, citing violence at or after earlier ones. They also are arresting people for protests earlier this summer, a step they said was a natural development as investigations were completed. Andy Chan, the leader of a pro-independence movement, was arrested at the airport Thursday night under suspicion of rioting and attacking police. Three other protesters were taken in earlier this week for alleged involvement in the storming of the legislative building on July 1, when protesters broke in and vandalised the main chamber. A leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which had called Saturday's march, said that Hong Kong residents would have to think about other ways to voice their anger if the police keep banning protests. "The first priority of the Civil Human Rights Front is to make sure that all of the participants who participate in our marches will be physically and legally safe. That's our first priority," said Bonnie Leung. "And because of the decision made by the appeal board, we feel very sorry but we have no choice but to cancel the march." In Washington, President Donald Trump said he thinks the situation in Hong Kong would have been much more violent if not for the US trade war with China. Trump said he sees a connection between Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests and the trade negotiations, and that the talks were "keeping down the temperature." He said that China wants to make a deal "and they know it puts us in a very bad position if there's not a humane way of handling the problems" in Hong Kong. China's military deployed fresh troops to Hong Kong on Thursday in what it called a routine rotation amid speculation that it might intervene in the protests. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/9d0ac545-0f6d-42af-8361-6fad74bce98c.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg