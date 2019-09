news, national

An allegedly drunk van driver in Adelaide's north drove for two kilometres before discovering his trailer was on fire. An ambulance crew spotted a Toyota van in Parafield Gardens dragging a trailer that had tipped onto its side about 4am on Sunday. A diesel fuel container inside the trailer had ignited before the ambulance crew flagged down the 32-year-old driver. It is alleged the man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.294. He lost his licence for one year. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/0f894c76-2632-43d5-b1a5-3e0118662a54.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg