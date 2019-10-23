AFTER eight years of fine-tuning their music and touring heavily, Flight To Dubai is beginning to take off.
The band, which initially formed at the Hunter School Of Performing Arts in 2011, has been based in Sydney for the past six years.
Following the split single Graduation/Last Hue in 2018 and their debut EP Frontal Lobes in January, interest in Flight To Dubai is catching fire.
Atlas Abell (vocals), Wayland Harty (guitar), Beau Hardy (bass), Nick Leighton (drums) have toured relentlessly across Australia and recently returned from Hobart where they supported A. Swayze & The Ghosts.
"It's been a lot of hard work, but it's really paying off with the attention we've been getting," Hardy said. "We've noticed we've had big crowds coming to our shows in Melbourne and we've been there six times this year already."
On Friday Flight To Dubai return home to launch their new single Crycentenntial Man at the Cambridge Hotel with support from Melbourne's Dr Sure's Unusual Practice and Newcastle's Ahlia Williams.
Crycentenntial Man was recorded by Philadelphia Grand Jury vocalist Simon Berckelman live to tape and will appear on Flight To Dubai's forthcoming second EP, scheduled for release in January.
The EP is expected to showcase Flight To Dubai's shift away from their previous Joy Division-influenced post-punk sound towards a more proto-punk vibe.
"This EP will have less coming and going from softer heartfelt songs and then rushing into the punk stuff," Hardy said. "This one has more rock'n'roll consistently throughout."
