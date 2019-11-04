McCormack: A downpour doesn't end drought

news, national

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has warned the drought crippling Australia will take years to recover from, despite heavy rainfall during the weekend. More than 60 millimetres of rain fell across parts of central west and northwest New South Wales, while Mirrool Creek in the Riverina is running for the first time in two years. Bourke in Northern NSW recorded more than 60mm, while Gumbooka in the outer west of the state received 49.4mm. "This is great. But one downpour doesn't end the drought, it doesn't solve the problem in the drought-stricken communities," Mr McCormack told reporters. "It has settled the dust. It's going to top up some damns. A bit of a green sheet across those very dry areas but it's not going to solve the drought. "The drought is going to take many months and indeed years to recover from." He said the government would be discussing later this week what more it could do for drought-stricken communities. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/cc813d64-8067-41f4-a956-0981adca78ce.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg