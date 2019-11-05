Activist who took over neo-Nazi group dies

news, world

A black activist who took control of one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups - and vowed to dismantle it - has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group. James Stern died October 11 after getting hospice care for cancer, according to one of his attorneys, Bob Ross, and a friend, Arne Edward List. Stern, 55, died at home in Moreno Valley, California, List said. "James was a very unconventional crusader," Ross said Monday, praising his client's "quiet confidence". Earlier this year, Stern told The Associated Press and other news outlets that he persuaded the National Socialist Movement's former leader, Jeff Schoep, to give him control of the group. Schoep says Stern essentially tricked him into the transfer. Michigan corporate records show Stern replaced Schoep in January. However, Stern sued several group members in March after Schoep signed corporate records naming a different president. Stern's lawsuit is pending in California court. William Daniels, another of Stern's lawyers, said the activist's death doesn't necessarily end the "full-blown dispute" over the group's leadership. "But it's just not clear to me now how it's going to unfold," Daniels said. After members removed his name from corporate records, Stern also filed a complaint with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in March. The hate crimes unit in Nessel's office was preparing to notify Stern that it didn't find sufficient evidence to file any criminal charges, a spokesman said in an email Monday. A burial service for Stern is planned for Tuesday in Inglewood, and a memorial service is set for Thursday in Moreno Valley, according to List, his friend. "He fought with such courage in everything he did," List said. "James was very clear that this fight isn't going to die with him." Australian Associated Press

