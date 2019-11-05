news, local-news, Adamstown crash, pedestrain killed

A woman believed to be aged in her 30s has died after being struck by a bus full of school children at Adamstown on Tuesday afternoon. Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene just before 3.30pm after reports of a serious crash involving a number of vehicles and a school bus on the corner of Brunker and Mandalong roads at Adamstown. A bystander did CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene, NSW Ambulance said. The bus was carrying students from Merewether High School and they were uninjured, NSW Police said. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics assessed about 17 children who were on the bus at the time. A crime scene has been established with diversions in place. Brunker Road is closed in both directions between Olney and Bala roads, NSW Police said. Police said the parents of the students on the bus could attend the intersection of Brunker Road and Olney Street to pick up their children. Police pleaded with other people to avoid the area. It was an "extremely traumatic scene for everyone involved", NSW Ambulance duty operation manager Inspector Joel De Zuna said. "Paramedics did absolutely everything they could to try and save the woman, but there was nothing further they could do," he said. "We did assess quite a few children at the scene and understandably, they are extremely distressed. "There was a bystander who commenced CPR on the woman, and their efforts should be commended." The driver of the bus has been taken to John Hunter Hospital for further assessment and mandatory drug and alcohol testing, emergency services said. A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed no students were injured in the accident. "Counselling has been arranged for students and staff," the spokesperson said. "No students currently taking HSC exams were on the bus."

