NSW town's plan to take more water damned

The western NSW town of Dubbo has been attacked by the leaders of neighbouring drought-stricken shires after its councillors voted to ease water restrictions. Warren, Cobar and Bogan want NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey to intervene before the extra water is taken from the Burrendong Dam, which services their communities. Dubbo, which is planning to ease restrictions after rain on the weekend, has been branded "gutless" for not conserving the water. "They've got no guts," Cobar mayor Lillian Brady told The Australian on Wednesday. "Dubbo councillors are a bit weak on this." Australian Associated Press

