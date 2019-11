news, national

A 15-year-old girl has not been seen for almost three months in Melbourne. Achol Adut was last seen on August 15 in St Albans but is known to visit Melton and Sunshine, Victoria Police confirmed on Thursday. She is described as 165cm tall with dark brown eyes, black curly hair and is known to frequent the Melton and Sunshine areas. Keilor Downs Police Station wants to hear from anyone who has any information as to Achol's whereabouts. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/f15996d9-de83-4a15-bb17-21400629036a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg