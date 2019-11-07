ALP review finds poll agenda 'cluttered'

news, national

Labor's federal election loss has been put down to a combination of Bill Shorten's unpopularity, a "cluttered" policy agenda, and a failure to adapt to the ascension of Scott Morrison as prime minister. "Labor lost the election because of a weak strategy that could not adapt to the change in Liberal leadership, a cluttered policy agenda that looked risky and an unpopular leader," a review of the campaign released on Thursday finds. "Not one of these shortcomings was decisive but in combination, they explain the result." High expectations of victory - fuelled by public opinion polls and betting markets - led the party to assume it had a better campaigning apparatus than its opponents and it gave little consideration to people questioning Labor's strategy and agenda. Its digital campaigning, in particular, was outdated and outcompeted and the party must urgently and dramatically improve this area. The review, led by party elders Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill, makes 60 findings and 26 recommendations for change to put the party on track to win at the next election. It bluntly states "Bill Shorten's unpopularity contributed to the election loss", but also says none of its conclusions should be taken as a personal reflection on the former leader. Ahead of the review's release, Mr Shorten posted a statement on Twitter saying the report should generate much debate and discussion within the party. "There are many players on a team but as captain of that team I accept full responsibility for the policies taken to the election," he said. "And while the review has not considered or reviewed the merit of those policies it is important that the party does." The review criticises the constant flow of spending announcements throughout the election campaign, saying the "sheer size, complexity and frequency" of these policy presentations meant they crowded each other out, became hard for local candidates to sell and raised the anxieties of economically insecure, low-income voters that Labor "would crash the economy and risk their jobs". A review of the national platform should focus on the party's values and allow the shadow cabinet to develop policies and determine when they are released. "The campaign policies offered can be bold but should form part of a coherent Labor story, be more limited in number and complexity, and be easily explainable so they are less capable of misrepresentation," it states. And the party should take care to be more inclusive, developing a strategy to engage multicultural voters - with a specific mention of Chinese Australians - and abandon derogatory mentions of the "big end of town". The reviewers say the party must set up a formal campaign committee early, make sure robust local campaigns organisations are in place and focus on fewer target seats. It found the party's resources were stretched as it targeted too many seats in the May poll. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/bdd8bb94-1c70-4461-b7ec-1d86ab8f4e15.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg