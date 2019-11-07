Victoria bans old growth logging

news, national

Old growth logging is now banned in Victoria and native timber harvesting with be phased out over the next 10 years. The end of native logging and a move to plantation-based supply was announced by Premier Daniel Andrews in Gippsland on Thursday. VicForests will extend existing supply agreements until 2024, before ending completely by 2030. The government will put aside $120 million to support the industry through the transition from native trees to plantation logs, including the buying of new equipment. Support will provided to Australian Paper so it can continue operating until at least 2050, maintaining about 1000 jobs. "We will move to convert to full plantation timber supply, that is the future," Mr Andrews told reporters at Alberton on Thursday. Ahead of the announcement, industry bodies said closure of native timber logging would devastate rural and regional communities. Australian Associated Press

