Grim warning on Emperor penguins: study

The world's largest penguin species could be heading for extinction this century without a reversal of the world's climate fortunes. University of Canterbury scientist Michelle LaRue, co-author of a new study, says current rates of climate change will imperil the emperor penguin. "Basically, if we don't hit the Paris Accord emissions goals, emperor penguins are in deep trouble," Dr LaRue said. The headline findings come from an international collaboration between scientists and published in the Global Change Biology journal on Friday (AEDT). The paper posits that the melting of sea ice will hit the breeding grounds of the iconic bird. Emperor penguins build colonies on packed ice locked into the shoreline of the Antarctic continent, but close enough to open seawater to give the birds access to food for themselves and their young. "If global climate keeps warming at the current rate, we expect emperor penguins in Antarctica to experience an 86 per cent decline by the year 2100," the paper's lead author, seabird ecologist Stephanie Jenouvrier said. "At that point, it is very unlikely for them to bounce back." The paper is built off two models, blending climate projections and their impact on penguin populations. Should the world hold to 1.5 degree warming - the goal of the Paris Agreement; the centrepiece UN accord aimed at reducing emissions - emperor penguin populations are forecast to slide by 19 per cent. However, a two per cent increase would see more than a third of colonies vanish. Without any action to slow rates of warming, the emperor penguin - currently classified as "Near Threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature - would struggle to survive. "Under that scenario, the penguins will effectively be marching towards extinction over the next century," Jenouvrier said. Australian Associated Press

