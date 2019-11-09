Emergency fire warning for Perth suburb

news, national

People living in part of a suburb in Perth's north have been told a bushfire is threatening their lives and homes. An emergency warning has been issued for people the northern area of Gnangara, where a fire began on Sydney Road. "You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services says. Homes on Sydney Road are under threat from fire now. A watch and act alert has also been issued for northern parts of Gidgegannup, a township 20km northeast of Perth. That means residents need to leave or prepare to actively defend their homes. More broadly, bushfire risks across WA have spiked with extremely hot, dry and windy conditions lashing the state. Authorities have warned people throughout the state to be prepared for bushfires as temperatures soar to 40C in Perth. Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the risk posed by high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday was compounded by the risk of "dry lightning" which could spark blazes and strong winds. "Those strong winds are the reasons the fire danger gets elevated because of the challenges we have controlling fires in these conditions," he told reporters. The dry conditions are comparable to 2015 when the Waroona-Yarloop fire ripped through the state's southwest, Mr Klemm said. Two people were killed and more than 69,000 hectares of land was burnt in the blaze, which continued for 17 days. Mr Klemm said Saturday's "significant fire day" affecting all of state is significant because it's happening outside of the normal bushfire period. He urged people to discuss their plan and not to take the risk lightly, even in metropolitan areas. The message was backed up by the state's emergency services minister Francis Logan. "There will never be enough fire trucks to service every house in Western Australia ... it's just not going to happen," he said. People should take extra precautions and check the DFES website for warnings, he urged. Extreme fire danger ratings are in place for West Kimberley Coast, Kimberley Inland, East Pilbara Coast, West Pilbara Coast, Gascoyne Inland, North Interior, the northern Inland and Coastal Central West, the southern Coastal Central West and Mortlock. Under this rating, any fire that takes hold will be uncontrollable, unpredictable and fast-moving. Australian Associated Press

