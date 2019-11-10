Central Qld fire destroys multiple homes

news, national

A vast and dangerous bushfire that's claimed houses and sheds in central Queensland continues to force people from their homes. The massive blaze is now burning from Cobraball toward Lake Mary, Bungundarra and Maryvale in the Yeppoon hinterland. A leave immediately order was issued on Sunday afternoon, with emergency services warning the blaze is expected to have a significant impact on the community. People leaving the area should head south along Lake Mary Road towards Artillery Road, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says. An evacuation area has been set up at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street in nearby Yeppoon. Earlier, residents in Adelaide Park were warned it was too late to leave the path of the fire that sent others fleeing with loved ones and animals in cars and on horseback overnight. Acting Fire Commissioner Mike Wassing says the Cobraball and Bungundarra fires joined together overnight and had become their main focus. "That's a really active fire and again today will cause a lot of problems," he told reporters. "That fire, beyond Wednesday and Thursday, that will be our next issue up there. "We have still got a lot of active fire and a lot of fire risk ahead of us." Sixteen structures have been damaged or destroyed and 6000 hectares of grazing, agricultural and bushland burnt. Yeppoon resident John McGrath said the scale and power of the fire he saw at midnight reminded him of seeing the 2003 Canberra bushfires that burned 550 houses down. "Residents, who had just taken family and animals to the safety of Yeppoon, were not allowed home. You could see why!," he posted on Facebook on Sunday to share stories of people he'd talked to. "I spoke to a good friend at midnight who, with power cut to the area, was putting out spotfires one bucket a time." "I heard of someone else using milk, orange juice and any liquid fridge contents to do the same," he said. Another of his friends fled through a firestorm. "He said it was the scariest experience of his life," Mr McGrath said. "At 2.30am people on horse trains slowly rode past on their way to Farnborough School." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/19ad0941-5bad-488f-bbfc-31cc69e881ae.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg