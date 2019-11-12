Hanson, Porter negotiating on union bill

news, politics

The federal government will meet with Pauline Hanson's One Nation to try to secure the passage of its controversial union-busting bill through the upper house. It comes as the Centre Alliance says it will essentially support the bill pending some last minute checks of the legislation, after the government took on its demerit points system. Senator Hanson is due to meet with Attorney-General Christian Porter on Tuesday, The Australian has reported. The Senate is due to vote on Wednesday on the Ensuring Integrity bill, which would allow the government to deregister unions and ban officials. Crossbench votes in the senate would be crucial to see the bill pass, with union adverts targeting the two Centre Alliance senators and Tasmanian independent Jacqui Lambie. Ms Lambie has said she would support the bill as long as the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union's controversial Victorian secretary John Setka doesn't quit. Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick got his wish for a demerit point system to ensure officials aren't banned for minor breaches. But Electrical Trades Unions national secretary Allen Hicks has said this would "simply put lipstick on a pig". Senator Patrick told ABC on Tuesday he and fellow-Centre Alliance senator Stirling Griff essentially supported the bill. "We're just crossing the 't's and dotting the 'i's," Senator Patrick said. He waved off concerns his demerit points system would lead to a 'three-strikes, you're out' approach, with unions saying the courts would have to consider the context of the breaches. Senator Patrick said the government's union watchdog, the Registered Organisation Commission, would have to prove systematic problems within unions. Australian Associated Press

