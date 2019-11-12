Vic money launderer jailed for two years

news, national

A Hong Kong man who helped launder $4.6 million through a sham meat exporting business will spend at least two years behind bars in Victoria. Kit Tang, 42, was sentenced in Victoria's County Court on Tuesday to three years and two months jail after he pleaded guilty to five charges related to money laundering earlier this year. Between June and August 2015, Tang worked as a human resources manager at CC and B International, a meat and seafood exporting business which was a front used by siblings Billy and Connie Leung to launder money. Judge Michael Cahill described Tang's role as "middle management" - he would liaise with people who deposited money at the business, create false invoices for meat and then direct staff to deposit the cash at a Commonwealth Bank branch in Springvale before it was transferred overseas. Staff members who worked for the company, however, "did not know or suspect the issued invoices were false," Judge Cahill said. Another employee, Yuen Li, faced a criminal trial but was acquitted by a jury in August. The court heard Tang was abandoned by both his parents by age 11 and lived alone in a Hong Kong apartment, collecting and selling bottles and making toys to survive. By 14, he began stealing and at 21 was jailed for almost 15 years for trafficking heroin. In a letter written to the court, Tang said he had spent the time since his arrest working to become a better person. Getting a golden retriever while on bail taught him "love and responsibility," Tang said, adding he was also sponsoring a child in Ethiopia. In handing down his sentence, Judge Cahill said despite Tang's criminal history he had good prospects of rehabilitation. "Your offending is serious ... but it is not in the worst category of crimes at the time," he said. Tang will be deported to Hong Kong at the end of his sentence. In June last year, the Commonwealth Bank agreed to pay a $700 million fine for breaching anti-money laundering regulations on more than 53,000 occasions, including CC and B International's transactions with the bank. Australian Associated Press

