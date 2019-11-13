Greyhound trainers suspended over baiting

news, national

Three greyhound trainers have been suspended for baiting their dogs with live possums, throwing the sport's Victorian racing industry into another crisis. The marsupials were reportedly used to spark the dogs' desire to chase, initiating a new live-baiting scandal. Greyhound Racing Victoria, the state's racing industry body, confirmed three trainers have been suspended and barred from entering any greyhound property or club. "We have suspended three - we've actually found those people who we think have been doing the wrong thing and we are in the process of investigating the matter," chief executive officer Alan Clayton said on Wednesday. "Most greyhound trainers are actually doing the right thing and they're using synthetic lures." The trainers have been stood down, with charges pending. In 2015, the Victorian greyhound industry suspended 17 trainers over a live-baiting scandal that rocked the sport across Australia. The industry body has since invested more than $30 million on measures to promote integrity in the industry. "We are now a capable body, capable of regulating the industry. We have been to 100 per cent of the properties and the culture in the industry has dramatically changed from when I started," Mr Clayton said. "We've promoted an ethical industry; we've increased our capability, integrity and animal welfare." Victorian Racing Minister Martin Pakula said misconduct must be rooted out. "People who are stupid enough to think they can get away with any kind of illegal conduct or conduct against the rules, I think they'll find greyhound racing is well-enough resourced to catch them and stamp them out," he told reporters. But the state government won't consider shutting down the industry. "That is not a reasonable test or a reasonable expectation," Mr Pakula said. Opposition leader Michael O'Brien said the idea that live animals would be used as bait for training greyhounds was "just appalling". "We need to make sure that this sort of conduct cannot happen and that anybody associated with it should be banned for life from the industry," he told reporters. Australian Associated Press

