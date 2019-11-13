SA 'anti-bully crusader' jailed

news, national

An anti-bully crusader nominated for Young South Australian of the Year has been jailed for at least 12 months for grooming teenagers online and possessing child pornography. William Russell set up the Teen Support Network, which promoted online safety for young people, in 2012. But in the District Court on Wednesday the 25-year-old was jailed for two years and six months with a non-parole-period of 12 months for what Judge Michael Evans said was serious sexual offending. Australian Associated Press

