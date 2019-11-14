No confidence in Elliott review: NSW Labor

news, national

NSW Police Minister David Elliott faces no further action over a road rage incident in which he told a P-plate driver he "worked for the cops". Mr Elliott denied grabbing the 17-year-old driver's arm during the argument on a Sydney road in October but admitted he claimed to work for the police. NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller tasked assistant commissioner Mark Jones with undertaking an independent review which has now concluded no further action is required. "An independent review into the circumstances of a minor collision involving the minister ... has found the 'no further action' outcome of the initial investigation is appropriate," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday evening. But opposition leader Jodi McKay said the assistant commissioner was put in an "impossibly difficult situation" by being asked to investigate his boss. The Labor leader said a senior officer should have been brought in from interstate to investigate. "I don't think the public can have any confidence that the investigation that is being carried out has been carried out in the right way," Ms McKay told reporters in Sydney. "That in no way undermines the efficacy of that police officer. It is simply that that police officer has been put into an impossibly difficult situation." Labor is calling for the state government to release the terms of reference for the review and for Mr Elliott to release his police statement regarding the incident. But the minister said the matter had been dealt with twice by police. When quizzed in parliament on Thursday he criticised Labor's opposition police spokeswoman for not asking about "the emergencies". "I've answered every question I possibly can about this fender bender. I don't know how much more I can say," Mr Elliott said during question time. Premier Gladys Berejiklian referred to the police statement when asked why Mr Elliott was still in cabinet. Police said he attended Castle Hill Police Station on October 27 to report a minor collision that morning between his Lexus sedan and a Mazda utility on Windsor Road in Baulkham Hills. Mr Elliott told The Australian newspaper the young driver clipped his car and drove off. The teenager's father told the paper the minister chased his son through "the backstreets of Castle Hill" before grabbing his arm which Mr Elliott strongly denied. Police said no injuries were reported. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/f4187bce-03db-4637-aae8-67ea684123d2.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg