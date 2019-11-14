Accused Vic terror trio 'wanted rifle'

news, national

A Melbourne trio accused of planning a terror attack allegedly tried to buy a semi-automatic rife to gun down people in a populated area of the city. Ertunc Eriklioglu, 31, his 27-year-old brother Samed and their friend Hanifi Halas, 22, are charged with preparing or planning for a terrorist act. The trio were negotiating and paying a deposit to get hold of an unregistered .22 calibre rifle for an attack between November 12 and 19 last year, court documents reveal. "The terrorist act was ... namely an attack on members of the public with firearms in a well populated area of the city of Melbourne," documents released in court show. They had planned to shoot members of the public in support of "violent jihad" to intimidate the public. Witnesses earlier told Melbourne Magistrates Court the group had listened to an the teachings of al-Qaeda preacher Anwar al-Awlaki, wanted to go to Syria and had watched Islamic State propaganda. A cousin of the brothers, Hakan Kirbas, told the court Ertunc Eriklioglu had told him he wanted to travel to Syria. Under questioning, Mr Kirbas agreed the elder Eriklioglu brother told him he wanted to get strong enough to carry "big weapons" to fight in Syria. They had listened to the dead al-Qaeda preacher's teachings and Eriklioglu recommended them to Mr Kirbas. "Everyone was listening to him ... even myself, until I found out he was too extreme," Mr Kirbas told the court on Wednesday. Al-Awlaki was killed in 2011 by a US drone strike in Yemen. Another witness who was a friend of the trio said they had shown him propaganda featuring the Islamic State flag. Trevor Aggrey told the court the group showed him a video with the "small black flag with the shahada" on it. Despite this, they never explicitly mentioned an allegiance to a terror organisation, he said. He also noticed they were "distancing themselves" from others and stopped going to their mosque for Friday prayers and prayed at home. Mr Aggrey also said Halas started wearing Islamic dress. The committal hearing will continue on Friday. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d6ac111b-dc00-4873-9af5-2eb4deea5d14.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg