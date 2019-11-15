Two men charged over MDMA supply linked to Newcastle and the Hunter

news, local-news, news, court, newcastle herald, nsw

Two men have been charged over the alleged commercial supply of MDMA on Sydney's Northern Beaches. In May 2019, detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Toongahra to investigate the supply of illicit drugs in the Newcastle and Hunter region. As part of their inquiries, strike force detectives identified people suspected to be involved in the supply of MDMA and cocaine in Sydney. Strike force detectives have previously charged three men - aged 24, 29 and 31. They remain before the courts. Following further inquiries, detectives arrested a 21-year-old man outside a home at Dee Why just after 11.30am on Thursday. Strike force detectives, assisted by officers from South Sydney Police Area Command and the Australian Federal Police, arrested a 27-year-old man as he arrived at Sydney International Airport on a flight from Thailand about 12.30pm the same day. Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed, with assistance from North West Metropolitan Region, at a home at Beacon Hill. During the search, police seized $2600 cash, steroids, 3g of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The older man was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity). He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today (Friday 15 November 2019). The younger man was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, supply prohibited drug (x6) and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis. He was refused bail and appeared at Manly Local Court yesterday. Police will allege in court that the men were involved in the supply of more than 170g of MDMA during August 2019. Investigations are continuing. While you're with us, did you know the Newcastle Herald offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more? Keep up to date with all the local news - sign up here.

