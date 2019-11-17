US budget official appears in Trump probe

news, world

A White House budget official has testified about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine in a closed session of the US impeachment inquiry. Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy is the first person from the department to testify before the inquiry after three political appointees defied subpoenas. Sandy complied with a subpoena issued to compel his testimony, an official working on the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry said. US President Donald Trump's pressure on Ukraine is at the heart of the Democratic-led inquiry into whether he misused US foreign policy to undermine former vice president Joe Biden. Biden is one of Trump's potential opponents in the 2020 election. Trump launched a Twitter attack on Friday on a former US ambassador to Ukraine while she was testifying at an impeachment hearing in Congress. Democrats said the extraordinary social media attack amounted to witness intimidation. Trump blasted career diplomat Marie Yovanovitch as she explained on the second day of televised impeachment hearings how she had fought corruption in Ukraine. Yovanovitch testified that the Trump administration abruptly removed her from her post earlier this year. Later on Friday official David Holmes from the US embassy in Kiev told lawmakers he overheard a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU. It occurred a day after the now-infamous July 25 phone conversation between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodmyr Zelenskiy, which is at the heart of the impeachment probe. "So, he's (Zelenskiy's) gonna do the investigation?" Trump asked Sondland, according to Holmes' testimony. "He's gonna do it," replied Sondland, adding the Ukrainian president would do "anything you ask him to". Holmes' statement appears to contradict Sondland's previous sworn testimony about his interactions with Trump, in which he did not mention the July 26 phone call with the president. Sondland, who has already revised his testimony once, is scheduled to testify publicly on November 20. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c3bf3ea2-f12e-4277-bfd0-4fe7af83ce17.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg