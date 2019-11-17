Kiwis chill on republic as Charles visits

news, world

New Zealand might have a next-generation leader but Kiwis don't seem in a rush to explore republicanism as they host a royal visit. That includes prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who previously flirted with support for breaking away from Great Britain. Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Auckland on Sunday afternoon to begin a week-long tour of New Zealand. They'll spend time in Auckland and head north to Waitangi before heading to Christchurch and the whale-watching town of Kaikoura. The visit to the Bay of Islands - home of the country's founding Treaty of Waitangi document - is the most noteworthy item on a long agenda. Kiwis are currently ruminating on the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival on the Endeavour, making their visit to Waitangi a symbolic occasion. The royal couple will also check-in on Christchurch, seven years after the pair visited following the devastating 2011 earthquake. Beyond that, the greatest interest is in whether New Zealanders enamoured by the soon-to-be king, or disengaged. "We think there will be very little interest," Lewis Holden, head of New Zealand's republican movement said. "He struggles to get any support. "The reality is that these tours for him are about publicity-gathering, and at the expense of the New Zealand taxpayer I might add." Holden claims latent support exists among Kiwis for breaking with the monarchy. "From our own polling we've got about 56 per cent of the population in support," he said. "What we have picked up in our last round of polling is that it's younger people that support a republic again. "There was a bit of blip a few years ago when Will and Kate and then Harry and Meghan getting married but it seems to have died down. It was a bit of a bubble. "Everyone loves a wedding and it was a party. But this is about New Zealand's constitutional future, not about a couple of people getting married." Sean Palmer, Monarchy New Zealand chair, laughs off the prospect of a breakaway. "There's a debate? I hadn't noticed," he said. Palmer's nonchalance is grounded by the positions of New Zealand's political parties: none of the four major parties support becoming a republic. The Greens come closest, with a policy for a referendum that aims "how best to honour the Treaty of Waitangi". Prior to her election, Ardern said she saw New Zealand becoming a republic at some point in her lifetime - but has since clarified it's not on her agenda. The conservative opposition National party echo her words exactly, with a spokesperson saying it's "not on our agenda". Government minority partners NZ First don't have an official position - or a comment. Palmer believes the lack of support is due to a system that works. "Constitutional monarchies tend to be among the most democratic, among the most committed to human rights, among the most tolerant societies," he said. "And when you drill down a little further, the countries that share our royal family tend to be even more successful. "That's not something we should sneeze at." Palmer, who rejected the republican poll, forecast warm support from Kiwis across the country for the visiting Prince and Duchess. "They'll have a very positive reception," he said. "The media in New Zealand generally try to talk down public expectations, convinced that they can stir up republican sympathy. "I'm pleased that it's happening. I think it's good news for New Zealand in general when, whenever the royal family come down here, it's good for the country." Press Association royal correspondent Tony Jones travelled with Prince Charles on his trip to India this month. He said the scheduling of the visit showed the importance of Commonwealth countries to the UK, especially in light of Brexit. "Commonwealth countries are important to the UK and especially important if I use the B-Word, Brexit, because England is looking for new opportunities to make more friends in the world," he said. "They've got this ready made group of countries, Commonwealth countries, and New Zealand is a key one of those." Jones said he was unsure whether Kiwis would be clamouring for a sight of the prince and duchess during the public outings but the royal family knew they had to put the effort in. "You have to engage with these in public, be seen in New Zealand, talking to New Zealanders, otherwise that bond will lapse between the monarchy and the Kiwis," he said. "It's no secret that Harry, Meghan, William and Kate are more popular around the world, and you could probably say in the UK too. "Maybe Charles has to work a little bit harder to get his message across, to renew these bonds. "It might be easier for younger members of the family just to turn up and they know they'll get instant coverage, crowds at the barriers. For Charles and Camilla, they might have to put a bit more effort in." Australian Associated Press

