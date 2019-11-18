Gordon Wood appeals failed bid for damages

news, national

Gordon Wood, who lost his bid for millions of dollars in damages, is challenging a finding that a NSW senior crown prosecutor did not act maliciously in prosecuting his high-profile 2008 murder trial. The former chauffeur to stockbroker Rene Rivkin lost his malicious prosecution lawsuit against the state of NSW in August 2018, although Justice Elizabeth Fullerton found he was prosecuted "without reasonable and probable cause". The Supreme Court judge found the prosecutor in Mr Wood's trial, Mark Tedeschi QC, had failed to comply with his obligations. But she couldn't find he acted maliciously. In the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday, Mr Wood's lawyer, Tom Molomby SC, sought to overturn the finding and have the case remitted back to Justice Fullerton for an assessment of damages. He contended she erred in failing to find Mr Tedeschi acted with malice in initiating or maintaining the prosecution of his client for the murder of his girlfriend Caroline Byrne. Her ruling meant Mr Wood wouldn't receive any compensation and he was ordered to pay the state's costs. Mr Wood served more than three years of his 13-year sentence after being convicted of killing his 24-year-old girlfriend at The Gap - a notorious suicide spot in Sydney's eastern suburbs - one night in 1995. His conviction was overturned in 2012, with the NSW Court of Appeal finding suicide couldn't be ruled out as a cause of the model's death. The three appeal judges strongly criticised Mr Tedeschi and Associate Professor Rod Cross. The later was a physicist who told the jury Ms Byrne must have been thrown off the cliff. Mr Molomby argued Justice Fullerton ought to have found Mr Tedeschi had actual knowledge he did not have reasonable cause to initiate or maintain the prosecution. She also ought to have found he had actual knowledge that "his conduct of the prosecution was not consistent with his legal and ethical obligations as a crown prosecutor". The appeal hearing continues. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/88e0f18f-e113-49e8-b794-d8bc1e949950.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg