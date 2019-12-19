sport, local-sport,

Puru Gaur arrived in Australia to visit his uncle a few months ago. Soon after the 20-year-old Indian national went to Kingsgrove Sports to buy a pair of cricket shoes and following his encounter with Jason Borrow signed for Wests. He hasn't skipped a beat since, travelling the 300 kilometre-round trip from Scone to Newcastle three times a week for training at Harker Oval and matches across the district. READ MORE: University's Andrew Harriott joins NDCA double century club "If you want to play cricket, struggle is necessary," Gaur said. His mantra has worked out well for both the right-handed batsman and the Rosellas. Gaur sits third on the first grade aggregate list with 353 runs at an average of 50.43 while Wests are joint competition leaders. His recent streak of form in the top XI has yielded three fifties, including 52 in last month's Tom Locker Cup final, and a maiden century in Australia. Gaur feels like he has now "adapted to the conditions" Down Under having only previously played at home for the Delhi Wonders. "There's much more bounce in the pitches, more grass and extra pace for the bowlers," he said. "In India it's mainly red mud and very flat." Gaur, who has gone past three figures "more than 20 times" in India, said "it was a very special moment" to reach the milestone for his new club. "It was very good because I have been supported get lots of opportunity," Wests' new No.3 said. "My captain [James King], especially, has backed me." Teammates have marvelled at Gaur's patience out in the middle. When part of a 230-run stand last month, batting partner Josh Emerton said "it looks like he could just bat all day". Gaur's 115 against Stockton on November 30 was made from 237 deliveries. "I've been able to play my natural game," he said. "If you play more and more balls, obviously you can get more runs." Gaur's latest effort of 66 helped the Rosellas to a total of 220 against third-placed Charlestown, who are 0-5 in reply at Kahibah Oval. He hopes to be even "stronger in 2020" throughout the second half of the season as Wests look to add to their 2017-18 premiership double. At the same time next year Gaur intends to start tertiary education at the University of Newcastle, following in the footsteps of his father and sister by studying law. He eventually wants to extend his stay for as long as possible, but for now Gaur's recently purchased Hyundai i20 will continue clocking up the miles on the Hunter Expressway from his uncle's takeaway shop to New Lambton. "The small car is good for me," he said.

