sport, cricket,

Hamilton-Wickham face the biggest run chase in almost two years but will take confidence out of a 300-plus pursuit last season as they look to maintain their position on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association competition ladder. Joint leaders the Pumas are eyeing University's 6-377, made thanks to Andrew Harriott's double century, on day two of their round-eight encounter at Passmore Oval. "It's a big ask but we're still very confident we can get it done," Hamwicks wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Balcomb said. "We probably need one or two guys to get hundreds and a few guys to chip in as well. The wicket was really good last week and we expect it to be the same again. "We've just got to get in and score some runs." In terms of recent high totals, Toronto successfully defended 7(dec)-385 against Cardiff-Boolaroo midway through 2017-18 and later that same summer Charlestown posted 6-412 to beat Stockton. However, 12 months ago Hamwicks reeled in Wallsend's 8-317 with three wickets in hand and 10 overs left at Wallsend Oval. Tim Studdert scored 121 not out. "We drew on that day and talked about it after last Saturday," Balcomb said. "Passmore is a bigger ground [than Wallsend], but it's still within reach." Balcomb described Harriott's knock of 206 as "chanceless". The Pumas commence their innings on Saturday. Elsewhere and depending on how Hamwicks fare, equal-first Wests (34 points) and third-placed Charlestown (32) could be locked in a battle to be frontrunners at the Christmas break. Charlestown will resume at 0-5 at Kahibah Oval after Wests produced 220 on day one. "Particularly heading into Christmas, you want to finish the first half of the season well," Wests captain James King said. "Considering where we are on the ladder, we'd love to stay on top and not give Charlestown a sniff because they are there and thereabouts." Merewether (28), sitting in fourth position, are 1-29 in reply to City's 186 at Learmonth Park. Zac McGuigan, who took 2-27 last weekend, is 17 not out with skipper Simon Moore also at the crease. Wallsend will push for an outright result against Stockton, having already claimed first-innings points and leading the visitors by 25 runs. Stockton are 1-23 in their second dig after being dismissed for 115. The Tigers declared at 8-163. Wallsend (23) find themselves in a three-way share of fifth spot, but only five points shy of the top four. Cardiff-Boolaroo, also on 23 along with Uni, will be defending 248 against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval. The hosts kick back off at 1-5. Over at Waratah Oval and Belmont are poised to pounce against the home side. Belmont (20) need four more wickets to beat Waratah-Mayfield, who are 6-36 in pursuit of 174. "We want to take those four as quickly as possible," Belmont captain Marcus Hainsworth said. While you're with us, did you know Newcastle Herald offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more? Keep up to date with all the local news - sign up here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/270450da-f9c9-449f-89bc-ab8c4ba815c0.jpg/r0_215_3747_2332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg