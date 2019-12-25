sport, local-sport,

RIGHT-ARM paceman Dan Bailey not only launched Belmont up the competition ladder on Saturday, but his 13-wicket haul shoots him top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association bowling ranks. At the halfway point of the season Bailey now has 22 wickets, one ahead of Charlestown's Rory Maddison (21) and two clear of Waratah-Mayfield captain Nathan Hudson, Toronto's Andrew Somerville and Magpies off-spinner Isaac Wallace (20). Bailey was one of two bowlers to complete 10-wicket matches on the weekend, joined by Wallsend's Gary Geise. * BATTING wise, player of the year leader Jacob Montgomery still has the highest aggregate at the Christmas break with 426 despite the double century scored by University's Andrew Harriott in the previous round. Harriott jumped to second spot with 399 while Hamilton-Wickham's Rhys Hanlon (381), Merewether skipper Simon Moore (367) and Wests' Puru Gaur (353) round out the top five. * BEHIND the stumps Charlestown wicketkeeper Matthew Bench appears to be a clear frontrunner in terms of dismissals so far in 2019-20. Bench has 21 in total, 14 catches and seven stumpings, with Andrew Shakespeare (12) of Wests and Hamwicks' Ben Balcomb (10) the next best. * COREY Loveday became the first player to notch up a century in the NDCA masters T20 competition last week. Loveday opened and reached three figures just in boundaries, 12 fours and nine sixes. He made 126 against hosts Wallsend. READ MORE: Hamilton-Wickham relinquish competition lead after falling one short of University's 6-377

