sport, local-sport,

Competition may have paused for a couple of weeks, but Wallsend batsman Matthew Lynch wasn't missing his cricket fix. The newly turned 18-year-old enjoyed a debut of a different kind, making his maiden appearance in the stands at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. "It was unreal," Lynch said. "The atmosphere was unbelievable. I'd never experienced anything like it. "It was my first time going and it was a really good few days. "The first day was a good contest and the second day, after [Australian player Steve] Smith got out, [Travis] Head got a hundred. "We weren't at the game on day three, but we were keeping track on our phones and the buzz around the city was still great. There were lots of Kiwis around." READ MORE: Stockton pick up Tamworth quick Tom O'Neill for rest of 2019-20 season On the field and Lynch made the move from Maitland to Newcastle last season, leaving junior club Easts and joining Wallsend. There was no direct connection down the M1 at the Tigers - only another former but older Griffin in Pat Magann and having previously played alongside the younger brother of Jacob Montgomery in the representative ranks. "I rang Monty to get some advice about going down to Newcastle," Lynch said. "He planted the idea about possibly playing at Wallsend. He set up a meeting with [captain] Pricey and it all went from there." Lynch also arrived at Wallsend at the same time as Raymond Terrace product Jacob Page. "We looked at each other and said 'what are you doing here?'," the left-hander said. Lynch, who lives at Raworth just outside Morpeth, said he felt at home from ball one. "It's been really good," he said. "Ever since the first training session, I felt like I belong there." RELATED: Newcastle City women's captain Kirsten Smith at home in Bush Breakers squad Having batted mainly at six and seven in 2018-19, Lynch has recently been promoted up the order to No.3 and No.4. "It's given me a lot of confidence," he said. "Having the belief of Pricey and Monty to bat above them has helped me a lot." Lynch, who recently started an electrical apprenticeship, responded with a 91 against Newcastle City at home on December 7 and 45 in an outright win over Stockton last start. "I've really enjoyed the challenge and it's been good to spend some time in the middle," he said. Lynch said the mid-season return of Gary Geise and signing of Ryan Van Kemenade have added greater depth to the Tigers squad. "It's a huge upshot for us," he said. "Just having that extra experience around." Wallsend resume with a trip to Merewether on January 11 and 18. While you're with us, did you know Newcastle Herald offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more? Keep up to date with all the local news - sign up here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/d251fc9e-ac29-45bd-9ddf-ea704f1dba6b.JPG/r0_131_4969_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg