Newcastle Cricket Zone bosses will meet to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation involving Newcastle City and Suburban Cricket Association (NCSCA) - but that is not likely to take place for at least a week. It comes as another board member has been called to front a judiciary hearing over claims of misconduct, which he disputes, after new board members raised questions about the association's finances. The development is the latest in a sad story for the game in Newcastle, with allegations of bullying, financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency. NCSCA registrar Daniel Saunders said he feared a life ban was on the cards for him after "ridiculous suspensions" were recently handed to his fellow board members. Mr Saunders, who has never been cited or faced a judiciary hearing in his 29 years of senior cricket, was elected to the NCSCA board in August as part of a small group agitating for change. The group forced the association's first management committee election in more than two decades. Allegations against Mr Saunders revolve around conversations in March between he and three others in a private Facebook chat, in which derogatory comments were allegedly made about another board member and their family. The conversations were leaked to the NCSCA board. Mr Saunders said they were "juvenile, schoolyard conversations" that were meant to remain private, but he believed they were being used to push him out of the association. "The whole credibility of it all is out the window," he said. "Anyone who questions gets suspended. "They know they've got nothing legal so they're leaning on that [the leaked conversations] to bring us before the judiciary." Mr Saunders, whose hearing is set down for January 12, said someone had taken a printed copy of the Facebook conversation to a Hunter community organisation where he does volunteer work - which he asked the Newcastle Herald not to name - in an unsuccessful attempt to convince the organisation to cut him loose. Read more: He said it was "well beyond time" for Newcastle Cricket Zone to intervene. "We just all want to get on and administer cricket and move forward," he said. The boardroom feud has claimed the scalps of several other veterans of the volunteer cricket organisation. In August, Roy Capitao was suspended for two years after the judiciary found him guilty of accessing and trying to share a Google Drive document containing details of board members' fuel allowance claims - an allegation he denies. Andrew Kelly was handed a five year ban, with a two year suspended sentence, last month after 36 years with the association. He was found guilty of trying to access details of the NCSCA's account with Bunnings after failing to find receipts for spending. The association had not conducted an audit since 2004 - its constitution says one should take place annually. Grant Hutchings, who has been part of NCSCA for 27 years, will also face the judiciary on January 12 over the leaked Facebook conversation. Newcastle Cricket Zone administrator Alan Nichols told the Herald on Thursday he and his executive colleagues planned to meet to discuss the situation soon, but it would not happen for at least another week because of the holiday period. "There will be a meeting to discuss this, but not until people come back from holidays," he said. "We are looking at the background to see what we can do." NCSCA was founded in 1921 and has 2450 members and 110 teams - it is Newcastle's largest senior cricket competition. When asked about board members being called before the judiciary, Cricket NSW Hunter general manager Neil McDonald said he was concerned that "sentences being handed down are inappropriate, in my view". "We're concerned about cricket's image, yes, but none of this seems to be anything that is happening on the cricket field," he said. "We are very keen for the city and suburban board to be focused on how it can improve the game for its members and grow participation. "I do find it alarming that members voted onto a board four months ago are being cited by a judiciary, I don't understand that. As a volunteer in a club, I've never seen that before in my life. This, to me, is highly strange." The Newcastle Herald reported last month the sacked board members felt they were being targeted for asking questions about NCSCA's spending, something president Phil Northey strongly denied. The Herald was unable to reach Mr Northey on Thursday for further comment. While you're with us, did you know Newcastle Herald offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more? Keep up to date with all the local news - sign up here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a89aca56-c515-4eb0-81b3-a96f2aa18849.JPG/r0_194_5115_3084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg