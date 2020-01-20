Southern NSW set for heavy storms, hail

news, national

Large hail stones, damaging winds and much-needed heavy rainfall are likely to hit large swathes of southern NSW, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the southwest slopes and nearby regions. The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday morning said severe thunderstorms were likely from north of Newcastle to the NSW-Victoria border on the coast. A severe thunderstorm morning was also on Monday issued for the southwest slopes, as well as parts of the southern tablelands, central-west slopes and plains, Riverina, lower western and Snowy Mountains regions. Areas likely to be hit by heavy storms included Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera and bushfire-affected Tumbarumba. The bureau said the low-pressure system prompting the thunderstorm warning would move east to the Tasman Sea on Monday night. The warnings come as damaging winds from thunderstorms across central NSW on Sunday whipped up dust storms that turned daytime into night. Videos posted to social media showed dust storms descending on Dubbo and nearby towns that were so thick they blocked out the sun. A gust of 94 km/h was recorded at Parkes about 6.30pm, while a gust of 107 km/h was recorded at Dubbo about 7.45pm, the BOM said. Bureau meteorologist Rose Barr said significant rain on Sunday was concentrated across central and northern parts of NSW and east of the ranges. Many towns on the mid-north coast and in the northern rivers region received between 100 and 180mm from 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday. Downpours have provided relief for parts of drought-stricken NSW, and helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and build containment lines ahead of increased fire danger mid-week. "(On Monday) we have a very active thunderstorm day forecast, particularly across southeastern and central-eastern parts of the state, as well as parts of the southwest slopes," Ms Barr said. Winds will shift and come more from the north and west mid-week, bringing drier and warmer air - and higher fire danger - on Wednesday and Thursday. But rain will return on Friday and the weekend. The toll from the state's unprecedented fires climbed to 21 on the weekend following the death of an elderly man burned in Cobargo on New Year's Eve. The 84-year-old was taken from his home on December 31 to South East Regional Hospital before he was transferred to Concord Hospital in Sydney, where he died in the early hours of Saturday. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/fb4095ca-b291-4618-b713-6e13a20981e7.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg