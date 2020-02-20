The Leading Edge cricket wrap: Wallsend skipper Price rises to the challenge

sport, cricket,

IF Nathan Price's first century of the season for Wallsend was not enough to leave rival teams nervous, alarm bells will surely be ringing after his confident appraisal of the top-of-the-table Tigers. "There's a lot of potential in our team, and a lot of experience and ability," Price said. "It's definitely the best chance we've had to go well in a finals series since we won the comp in 2006-07, I guarantee that." Wallsend's nine-wicket victory against Cardiff-Boolaroo last weekend, parlayed into Wests' loss at home to University, allowed the Tigers to leapfrog into the lead in the race for the minor premiership. Price's unbeaten 106 took him to 405 first-grade runs for the season at an average of 67.5, but he said the overall result provided more satisfaction than his own runscoring feats. "Where I'm at, it's more about winning games than scoring hundreds," Price said. "Scoring a hundred is great, but I think the previous six times I'd scored a hundred for Wallsend, we actually lost the game. "So to score a hundred and win the game was more important. I was more just focused on the outcome of the match than any personal milestone." After five consecutive wins in the first-grade competition, Wallsend appear to be timing their run into the play-offs to perfection. They finish the regular season with away games against Waratah-Mayfield and Uni. "I'd be lying if I said we hadn't already talked about semi-final cricket," Price said. "Obviously there's been a bit of thought gone into that. "Hopefully we can play well in our next two games, but all going to plan, we'll be there come finals time and then it's really whoever plays best on the day." Price was still a teenager when Wallsend won their last top-grade title, and he and all-rounder Gary Geise are the last surviving members of that team. "When you're younger, you don't really appreciate how hard it is to actually win a final," the 32-year-old said. "But now after coming back from Sydney, and being captain, I feel like we've gradually been building to put us in a spot where we can potentially play finals cricket. "It definitely means a lot more now that it's been so many years since we last won one. "Because I never won a final in Sydney either. We played back-to-back finals [for Randwick-Petersham] against Sydney Uni and lost both times. "So it's been a long time since I had a chance to win one. "So to be up at the top of the table, at this time of year, obviously gives us a chance to play finals cricket and if we play well, we'll go close." ** NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha will be entitled to have his fingers crossed when NSW selectors name their team for Monday's Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at Blacktown. Sangha has spent most of the season on the outer but grabbed his opportunity when chosen to represent a Cricket Australia XI against the touring English Lions in Hobart this week, scoring a classy 72 against an attack that included two Test bowlers, paceman Craig Overton and off spinner Dom Bess. Sangha's innings, on top of his consistent form with Randwick-Petersham in Sydney Premier Cricket, was timely as NSW will be without middle-order regulars Moises Henriques and Kurtis Patterson. Henriques and Patterson have both been chosen to represent Australia A against the Lions, starting on Saturday at the MCG. Sangha and his former Australian under-19 teammate Jack Edwards are likely candidates to replace them in the NSW squad. Edwards scored 192 against the Lions. Sangha last played a Shield game in March last year, against eventual champions Victoria, scoring 21 and four. If the 20-year-old right-hander is recalled by the Blues, he will be unlikely to play in Sunday's Premier Cricket limited-overs cup final against Sydney University at University Oval. In his absence, Randwick qualified for the decider with a big win last weekend against Sydney, whose line-up included former Belmont wicket-keeper Beau McClintock. ** NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association will consider sending a touring team to play against Vanuatu and other Oceania national sides later this year. Vanuatu Cricket, which competes in the ICC's second tier, has invited NDCA to provide a representative team for a pre-season tournament in August or September. The offer has come from Vanuatu Cricket CEO Shane Deitz, a former South Australian Sheffield Shield wicket-keeper, who has been in contact with Newcastle's representative coach, Shane Burley. "It's important the Newcastle rep cricket system continues to evolve and players get opportunities beyond the country program," NDCA chairman Paul Marjoribanks said. "It's early doors and still some logistics to work out regarding the timing, schedule, costs, and player availability, but it looks to be a terrific initiative." ** THE "daughters and dads" cricket program started at Kotara High School this week. Open to all primary school girls over seven, and their fathers, it will run every Tuesday evening for the next seven weeks, from 5.45pm until 7.15pm. Further information can be obtained by contacting Emma Pollock at the University of Newcastle on emma.r.pollock@newcastle.edu.au or 4921 6884. ** CARDIFF and Merewether will play for the Gordon Goffet Shield on the weekend, awarded in the honour of the former NSW Sheffield Shield player, who passed away in 2004. Cardiff currently hold the shield, which is presented on the results over all four grades.

