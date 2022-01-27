Newcastle Herald sponsorship requests

Here at Newcastle Herald, we are heavily invested in our local community and a passionate supporter of many local charities, community and sporting groups, cultural and arts events.
Our brand has a vested interest in our community and part of our company purpose is to foster the growth and development of our region through the various community activities and events, charitable, sporting, cultural and arts activities, that we provide support to each year.
As a community-oriented company, we can provide support in many ways and love seeing our partners vibrant and thriving. If you would like to apply for sponsorship for an upcoming event or community activity or organisation, please complete the sponsorship application form below.
Each application will be considered based on merit and with limitations on the way we can support different events and organisations, it would be appreciated if you could provide as much detail as possible in your application. By following this process it will allow our sponsorships team to adequately review and consider your proposal in full.
Please note: Applications should be submitted 3 months prior to the commencement of your event or activity, to ensure the review process can be undertaken and the following promotional campaign of any successful application is achieved as desired. Please consider the timeframes of this process when providing your application.
