Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the effective doubling of the dole and a big increase in benefits, boosting benefits by $225 a week. The government has also told Australians to cancel all non-essential travel, and flagged "far more draconian measures to enforce social distancing" saying too many Australians did not seem to be getting the message. Mr Morrison announced other measures covering people on benefits, pensioners and businesses on Sunday: The "coronavirus supplement" applies to people on Newstart - now known as the "job seeker payment", as well youth allowance, parenting payments, the farm household allowance and special benefits. The assets test and waiting period has been waived, allowing people who lose their jobs to more easily qualify for a benefit. Income tests will still apply. The income tests means people are eligible for the full benefit if they earn less than $1075 a fortnight (just under $540 a week). Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the unemployed would now receive $1100 a fortnight, with the extra coronavirus supplement being paid for six months. This benefits boost will cost $14.1 billion and will see the government employ up to 5000 more staff in Services Australia, the agency formerly known as Centrelink. The employment boost could be a significant fillip for the Canberra economy, depending on where staff are employed. Ten days ago the government announced a cash handout of $750 to people on welfare and pensioners. On Sunday, Mr Frydenberg said an extra $750 would now go to veterans, people on health care cards and others who are not eligible for the new coronavirus benefit supplement. The first $750 went to 6.5 million people; the second payment goes to about five million people, about half of whom are pensioners. The first payment is made on March 31 and will be given to anyone who has been on a benefit between March 12 and April 13. The second payment would be made automatically from July 13. People will be able to access superannuation early. They will be able to access up to $10,000 between now and July 1 and another $10,000 from July 1. The withdrawals from superannuation will be tax free, will not affect pensions and will also be available to people on benefits and to sole traders and casuals who have lost 20 per cent or more in working hours or income as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Ten days ago, Mr Morrison announced that the "deeming" rate for pensioners relying on income from investments would be cut by 0.5 points. On Sunday, he announced that deeming rates would be cut by another 0.25 percentage points. The deeming rate is the amount the government "deems" people to have earned from their investments when it calculates their pensions. The rate will now be 0.25 per cent for single pensioners with investments up to $51,800 and $86,200 for pensioner couples, and 2.25 per cent at the upper end. "Since the government announced its first stimulus package just over a week ago, the global and the domestic economic environment has deteriorated. We now expect the economic shock to be deeper, wider and longer. Every arm of government and industry is working to keep Australians in jobs and businesses in business and to build a bridge to recovery on the other side," Mr Frydenberg said. The government has also expanded the tax breaks it announced for small and medium businesses, and extended the scheme to charities and other not-for-profit groups. This scheme, known as the "boosting cash flow" scheme, is an incentive for businesses to keep their staff. The government is giving businesses grants with the amount calculated according to the amount they pay their staff - and paid automatically. It is worked out on the amount of tax collected by businesses from staff pay each month (each quarter if they fill out their tax statement quarterly). They will now get a cash grant equal to the entire tax bill, up to a cap of $50,000. If they withhold no tax, they will still get a minimum payment of $10,000. On top of that, they will get another pile of money from July 28, with the government doubling whatever they have received to date. If they have accessed the full $50,000, businesses will receive $50,000 more. The decision to pay the money differently form July 28 presumably reflects a reality that by that date staff numbers for many businesses will have dwindled, so working out the grants based on how much they are paying staff will no longer be effective. The grants apply to businesses and not-for-profits with a turnover of up to $50 million, and is available from April 28. In yet another measure that reflects the expectation that businesses will struggle to stay afloat, the government has changed the rules for businesses going bust. Mr Frydenberg said the threshold would be lifted for liquidation. Whereas people owned money by a business can now take action to initiate insolvency or bankruptcy when they're owned $2000, the threshold will be lifted to $20,000, and businesses will have six months instead of 21 days to respond. Company directors would no longer be personally liable for trading while insolvent. This and other measures must be passed by Parliament when it meets on Monday. The Australian government's stimulus and safety net measures now amount to $189 billion - $17.6 billion in the first tranche of grants and tax breaks on March 12, $105 billion in the Reserve Bank business loan facility on March 19, and now $66.1 billion in Sunday's measures. The government is also guaranteeing up to 50 per cent of loan amounts to small and medium businesses, to ensure banks are still willing to lend as business activity sinks to a near stand-still. From early April, businesses will be able to apply for unsecured loans of up to $250,000 each, with no repayments for the first six months. In the first tranche of stimulus on March 12, the government announced that it will pay half of apprentice wages for nine months. Mr Morrison warned again that the tough times would last for months. "We cannot prevent all the many hardships, many sacrifices that we will face in the months ahead," he said. "And while these hardships and sacrifices may break our hearts on occasion, we must not let them break our spirit and we must not let them break our resolve."

