Knights captain Mitchell Pearce starred with three try assists and a four pointer of his own as Newcastle ran out 42-24 winners over the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday. Pearce, crossing the line at the former home ground of his father and Tigers legend Wayne, ensured his team continued their unbeaten start to the 2020 season. The second round encounter was played in front of no spectators as part of the NRL's lockout in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Knights started on the front foot with 10 points in as many minutes. Newcastle centre Enari Tuala crossed for the first time since joining the club from the North Queensland Cowboys in the off-season, collecting a bouncing ball batted back by winger Edrick Lee. Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce had put up a kick from around 25 metres out. A penalty try followed after Tigers halfback Josh Reynolds interfered with Knights second-rower Mitch Barnett while trying to ground a close-range grubber from hooker Jayden Brailey. Kalyn Ponga converted to make it a 10-point lead. The Tigers were then allowed into the contest on the quarter-hour mark when Ponga delivered a poor pass in attack, allowing winger David Nofoaluma to take an intercept and run 90 metres to score at the other of the field. Five-eighth Benji Marshall converted to reduce the margin to four. Kurt Mann finished off an impressive piece of work by the Knights in the 24th minute, backing up a Lachlan Fitzgibbon line break. The play started around halfway. Ponga was successful in adding the extras to put the visitors ahead 16-6. Approaching the main break, Ponga kicked a penalty goal to make it 18-6. However, on the brink of half-time Reynolds broke through the Knights' defensive inside the 20m before producing an excellent off-load for fullback Corey Thompson. Marshall converted to reduce the margin to six. The second half started much like the first, but this time Lee caught Pearce's high ball and waltzed over for a try to make it 22-12 in favour of Newcastle. Reynolds responded for the Tigers in the 47th minute and Marshall added another two points. The see-sawing nature of the encounter continued when the hosts handed over possession at the ensuing restart before Ponga made the most of extra space on the left. Newcastle were in front 26-18. Luciano Leilua crossed for the Tigers' fourth try of the afternoon in the 59th minute and Marshall converted to put the hosts within two. With the game on the line, incumbent NSW playmaker Pearce then took on the defence from close range and sliced through to score a try at the former home ground of his father and Tigers legend Wayne. Four minutes later Pearce was at it again with his third try assist of the match, this time a grubber pounced on by Tuala en route to a double and a 14-point advantage. Knights utility Connor Watson sealed the deal three minutes from time when he hustled and bustled and willed his way over the line to make it 42-24. Barnett went off clutching his right arm during the first half. MATCH BLOG:

