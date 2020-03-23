MyGov website crashes amid virus pandemic

news, national

The website giving Australians access to government services has crashed as people deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. "There is unprecedented demand for the service right now, but Australians need to be patient. Try logging on later today or even tomorrow," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told AAP on Monday. "MyGov is working, but the best option right now is for people to be patient." Services Australia says people applying for income support should start their claims online and defer identity checks until a later date if possible. "We're working hard to respond here so please understand it will take a little longer than usual," the agency posted to Facebook. "We're also getting a lot of the same questions, so be sure to read through other posts to see if your question has been answered." Many families, workers and business owners have been forced to seek social security payments as the pandemic throws the national economy into chaos. Opposition frontbencher Bill Shorten said the unprecedented demand was "entirely foreseeable". Mr Shorten said Australians should not be forced to wait weeks to access welfare. "But at this hour of need, Australians are having to grapple with inadequate service, online glitches and a lack of planning to deal with demand at Centrelink shopfronts," he said. Right across the country, there are long queues snaking around blocks outside Centrelink offices. First-time welfare recipients have been told they can only get a customer reference number by applying in person. Mr Shorten said the minister must do better. "He must ensure Centrelink services - online and in-person - are working now when Australians need them most." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a796bffb-0247-4060-84d7-961cb21f321d.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg