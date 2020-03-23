news, local-news,

TEN regional greyhound racing tracks will remain open as services around the state wind down as part of the NSW government's measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Greyhound Racing NSW announced Monday "a temporary closure of 70 per cent of racing venues across the state, and the lockdown of seven strategically selected zoned regions outside of Sydney, in a move to continue racing in the safest possible environment". Tony Mestrov, the GRNSW chief, said strict biosecurity measures would be enforced at the 10 tracks where racing would continue, including a limit of no more than 50 participants at any venue. Measures restricting meetings to essential personnel only were already in place. To limit travel, participants will able to race only in their zoned region at either Bathurst, Bulli, Dapto, Dubbo, Richmond, Grafton, The Gardens in Newcastle, Goulburn, Gunnedah and Wagga Wagga. Racing will be suspended at premier track Wentworth Park for the immediate future and all feature races on the GRNSW calendar will be put on hold. Provincial prizemoney will be paid at all venues. Racing will also cease for the immediate future at all Non-TAB venues. A new race calendar will come into effect on Wednesday. As part of the plan to continue racing, biosecurity measures have been increased at these venues. These will include:

