A-League: Border restrictions put A-League on hold but FFA hope to complete season

FOOTBALL Federation Australian hasn't given up hope of completing the A-League season despite the suspension of the competition on Tuesday morning. FFA chief executive James Johnson confirmed that the Jets' 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday night was the last game for now. The Jets have four regular season games remaining but some clubs have up to six, plus the final series. Johnson said the decision to postpone would be reviewed on April 22 in the hope the COVID-19 pandemic flattens out. The league was exploring relocating all the teams to NSW to finish a condensed fixture list but tightened border restrictions in New Zealand have forced the Wellington Phoenix to return home. He insisted that the decision was based on logistics rather than increased health risks to participants. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of both the football community and the community at large," he said. "As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible." Johnson "remained optimistic" the season may yet resume and be concluded but admitted it was "heartbreaking" for players and clubs for the league to be postponed so close to the end of the season. FFA informed broadcaster Fox Sports of the decision but have yet to discuss the contractual implications of the suspension. With all domestic and international football across the country now suspended, Johnson admitted the financial impacts will be drastic. "We will feel this. We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels," he said. "The game will survive ... will we need to make changes? Be different? I say yes."

