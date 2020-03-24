Bangladesh to release jailed former PM Zia

news, politics

Bangladesh's government will release imprisoned former prime minister Khaleda Zia for six months on condition she stays at home and does not leave the country. Bangladesh's law minister Anisul Huq says Zia, 74, is being released on humanitarian grounds considering her age. Zia, the country's opposition leader, was sentenced to 17 years in prison in two corruption cases. Her Bangladesh Nationalist Party says the cases were politically motivated. The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Zia's arch-rival, denies the allegation. Zia's party says she is seriously ill with ailments including respiratory problems and arthritis. She is currently being treated in a prison cell at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka. "The government has decided to release her after staying her sentences ... showing its generosity because of her age and on humanitarian grounds," Huq said. "She will receive her remaining treatment at home." Zia was convicted in February 2018 on charges of misusing her power by embezzling some $250,000 in donations meant for an orphanage trust. She was later convicted in another corruption case. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/f856c3e8-9a8a-44da-b857-8bab9fbc5a60.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg