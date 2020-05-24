French virus patients continue to decrease

news, world

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France has fallen by 205 to 17,178, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14. The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1 per cent to 1665, official said on Saturday. France did not publish a revised number of deaths on Saturday and said the COVID-19 toll will be updated on Monday. As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e52d4abf-e0a9-413a-bb79-847cc2046294.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg