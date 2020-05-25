Once-in-a-decade severe storm lashes WA

news, national

Roofs have collapsed, fallen trees have destroyed cars, and thousands of properties remain without power in Western Australia as the state endured a second day of wild weather. The once-in-a-decade storm has been the result of remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga clashing with a cold front and trough, with the southern part of the state bearing the brunt on Monday. About 62,000 properties have experienced power outages across WA over the past two days, with 22,000 still without electricity. "It's like whack-a-mole at the moment, unfortunately," Western Power spokesman Paul Entwistle told 6PR radio on Monday morning. "We can actually restore customers by back-feeding but with the storm still going through, it's creating new hazards on the network." In Kalgoorlie, a shed was swept up by the wind and landed in a substation, knocking out power to 15,000 homes. Tourist hotspots Margaret River and Dunsborough were also significantly affected by power outages. The Education Department says dozens of WA schools lost power. Emergency services have responded to more than 550 calls for help across the state, with most coming from Perth. The roofs of a couple of small shops, including a deli in the Perth suburb of Bedford, collapsed while fallen trees crushed fences at Campbell Primary School in Canning Vale. Multiple sailboats washed up, a coastal footpath in Rockingham collapsed, and parts of the car park at Port Beach in Fremantle fell into the ocean. Even Perth's famously Instagrammable Crawley Edge Boatshed was partly underwater, with its jetty completely submerged. The Bureau of Meteorology says the severe weather warning for Perth, the Central Wheatbelt, Pilbara, Gascoyne, northern Goldfields and Eucla districts has been cancelled but areas further south are still being battered. There are now reports emerging of crops lost in the state's north. Wind gusts reached 132km/h at Cape Leeuwin, the strongest wind recorded there in May since 2005. Many places have recorded tides exceeding their highest of the year and beaches have also been significantly eroded. Notable rainfall figures included 54mm in Margaret River and up to 20mm in some agricultural areas. Some WA roads have been closed due to flooding, including Perth's Kwinana Freeway nourthbound at Mill Point Road. The bureau says the storm is a rare event because so many areas of the state have been affected. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/45fd0fc7-ee5c-4c03-a5bc-a8998db07d74.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg