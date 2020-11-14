Newcastle cricket | Wests, Hamwicks in Tom Locker Cup clash of titans

sport, cricket,

SKIPPER James King has warned that Wests are yet to play their perfect game as the unbeaten competition leaders prepare for a landmark weekend in the Newcastle district cricket season. The first round of two-day games will be played on Saturday and Wests face an intriguing battle against third-placed Wallsend at Wallsend Oval. On Sunday, the Rosellas will back up when they host defending two-time champions Hamilton-Wickham in the Tom Locker Cup (40-over) final. With four wins and a washout from their five games so far, Wests are the only side yet to taste defeat this season and skipper James King said the vibe among his teammates was starting to remind him of their premiership-Locker Cup-winning campaign of 2017-18. "Very, very similar," King said. "We've stuck together for a few years now with the same core group of players, so we know our strengths. "This year I don't think we've put together a perfect performance, or something that I'd consider a really strong game. "There have been bits and pieces to work on each week, so hopefully this week it all clicks for us." King said the Rosellas know they will need to bring their A-game against both Wallsend and Hamwicks, and admitted the longer format of the game could require some readjustment. Hamwicks beat Wests in last season's Locker Cup final, although the Rosellas avenged that later in the season with a win that knocked Hamwicks out of contention for the two-day finals, which were ultimately cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We were disappointed with how we played in the Locker Cup final last season," King said. "So it's good to get back there again, and hopefully this time we can go one better." Hamwicks have been a dominant force in any format over the past two decades, but King said they were even more deadly in pink-ball cricket. "I think it definitely suits their game, as it does ours, as well," King said. "They're a dangerous side. They've got blokes who can score quick runs and blokes who can take wickets in clumps, so we need to show a bit of application if we want to win the game. "That'll be the message to the boys, to dig in in those middle overs." Meanwhile, Newcastle District Cricket Association appeals committee has dismissed a request by University to have their recent tied game against Waratah-Mayfield overturned. Uni appealed after a ball caught on the full by a fielder in the last over, and then carried into the fence, was awarded four, instead of six. That left them needing four runs for victory from two balls, and they managed three. Uni argued that with the extra two runs, they would have won, but the appeals panel ruled that the match concluded after the last ball of play and the result could not be changed. The decision leaves Uni winless and they will no doubt be desperate to open their account when they host Charlestown today. In other games, old rivals Hamwicks and Merewether lock horns against at Passmore Oval, Waratah travel to Ron Hill Oval to play Toronto and Newcastle City are at home against Stockton at Learmonth Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/04366c84-73cf-42f1-922f-5b2accee2ce2.JPG/r309_983_3840_2978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg