Police investigate link between missing man and body found in Newcastle harbour

POLICE investigating the discovery of a body found floating in Newcastle harbour on Saturday night say they are looking for anyone who might have seen a 25-year-old African man in or around licensed premises on Wharf Road on Wednesday night. Two fishermen made the grim discovery about 8.45pm on Saturday night and called police with Water Police pulling the man's body from the water. Police said on Sunday that the man's body was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm his identity and cause of death. IN OTHER NEWS: Police are examining the circumstances, including whether the discovery is linked to the disappearance of a man, described as being 25 and of African appearance, who was last seen leaving a hotel on Wharf Road on Wednesday night. Newcastle City police Acting Inspector Craig Clark said police had been investigating the disappearance of the 25-year-old before the body was found. He said it was too early to determine whether the man's death was suspicious, but police were scouring CCTV footage and looking for anyone who might have seen the 25-year-old man on Wednesday night to come forward and provide information. Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. For faster access to the latest Newcastle news download our NEWCASTLE HERALD APP and sign up for breaking news, sport and what's on sent directly to your email.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/24bc9aa8-57ab-45b3-8659-607072621550.jpeg/r0_57_640_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg