ASHARK knows Maitland Showground better than most, but trainer Melanie Elder feels the seven-year-old gelding might still need "a bit of luck". Elder will start Ashark, driven by partner Joe Taaffe, from the inside of the second row in the $14,790 Maitland City Cup (2044 metres) on Tuesday. This follows a seven-week spell for Ashark, which uses Maitland to train but hasn't raced at the venue since back-to-back Inter City Pace final appearances in 2018 and 2019. "He's seen Maitland a few times because he does trackwork there," Elder said. "His last few runs [at Newcastle, Menangle] were really good and now he's had a freshen up. He's drawn a bit of a tricky spot, but we'll just see what happens." Ashark and stablemate Shannonstheman, trained by Elder's father Darren and driven by brother Brad, will begin alongside one another in the barriers. Taaffe has Tygar resuming in the third of four Inter City Pace heats on Tuesday. A decision about crowds attending Sunday's Inter City Pace final (2422m) at Maitland is expected later this week as officials assess the region's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

