NSW has recorded 11,709 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.
Audience Engagement Producer. Part of ACM's national editorial team, supporting newsrooms around the country with digital engagement. Passionate about telling stories and the power of good quality journalism. I live and work on the traditional lands of the Awabakal and Worimi peoples.
Audience Engagement Producer. Part of ACM's national editorial team, supporting newsrooms around the country with digital engagement. Passionate about telling stories and the power of good quality journalism. I live and work on the traditional lands of the Awabakal and Worimi peoples.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.