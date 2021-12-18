bush, building, newcastle, hia, awards

Three 2021 HIA Awards were a welcome addition to P&D Bush Building's accolades, with the firm recognised for the excellence of its recent works in The Junction. The project honoured by the judges, a row of four-bedroom townhouses on Kenrick Street, The Junction, posed a challenge for P&D Bush Building. The tightly restricted area offered limited access and minimal storage on site, as well as having heritage paving out the front of the new buildings, which needed to be retained and protected during construction. The results speak for themselves, with the project winning the awards for the top Townhouse/Villa development (2-5 category); Townhouse/Villa Development of the Year; and Townhouse/Villa of the year. "We had four individual townhouses, and they all have their own unique identities," Phillip Bush, director of P&D Bush Building, said. It was this individual styling that impressed the judges, who noted that the exterior theme flowed internally to create a unique home with its own layouts, colours and textures. "With each townhouse containing multiple separate living spaces on both levels and premium workmanship, this townhouse development sets an aspirational standard," the judges stated. In the Townhouse/Villa of the Year, along with its energy efficient design, the judges were impressed by the generous master suite with its opulent ensuite, and the central living space that flowed to an enclosed alfresco area with built in teppanyaki hotplates. Phillip and his partner, wife Deanna, have operated P&D Bush Building since 1982. They pride themselves on attention to detail, high-level finishes and craftsmanship. P&D Bush Building aims to provide high quality architectural features and portray an image of sophistication that will represent and serve the future owners superbly within their chosen lifestyle. A key to the success of the project was the close working relationship between all involved. "We are only as good as our tradespeople," Phillip said. "It is great to win but the real recognition goes to the contractors who worked on this award-winning development." "The announcement of the HIA Awards were an acknowledgement of the excellent work being carried out in the industry locally and showcases some of the good contractors we've got in the regional area."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/bc7f3de8-f950-4f25-95ff-60d7ee817cdf.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

P&D Bush Building's unique styling a winner

EYE-CATCHING: P&D Bush Building's award-winning townhouses. Picture: SUPPLIED. Three 2021 HIA Awards were a welcome addition to P&D Bush Building's accolades, with the firm recognised for the excellence of its recent works in The Junction. The project honoured by the judges, a row of four-bedroom townhouses on Kenrick Street, The Junction, posed a challenge for P&D Bush Building. The tightly restricted area offered limited access and minimal storage on site, as well as having heritage paving out the front of the new buildings, which needed to be retained and protected during construction. The results speak for themselves, with the project winning the awards for the top Townhouse/Villa development (2-5 category); Townhouse/Villa Development of the Year; and Townhouse/Villa of the year. "We had four individual townhouses, and they all have their own unique identities," Phillip Bush, director of P&D Bush Building, said.

It was this individual styling that impressed the judges, who noted that the exterior theme flowed internally to create a unique home with its own layouts, colours and textures. Individual and creative style inside and out. "With each townhouse containing multiple separate living spaces on both levels and premium workmanship, this townhouse development sets an aspirational standard," the judges stated. In the Townhouse/Villa of the Year, along with its energy efficient design, the judges were impressed by the generous master suite with its opulent ensuite, and the central living space that flowed to an enclosed alfresco area with built in teppanyaki hotplates.

Phillip and his partner, wife Deanna, have operated P&D Bush Building since 1982. They pride themselves on attention to detail, high-level finishes and craftsmanship.

P&D Bush Building aims to provide high quality architectural features and portray an image of sophistication that will represent and serve the future owners superbly within their chosen lifestyle.

A key to the success of the project was the close working relationship between all involved.

"We are only as good as our tradespeople," Phillip said.

"It is great to win but the real recognition goes to the contractors who worked on this award-winning development."

"The announcement of the HIA Awards were an acknowledgement of the excellent work being carried out in the industry locally and showcases some of the good contractors we've got in the regional area."

SHARE