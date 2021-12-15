our-newcastle, food, modus brewing, newcastle jets, modus merewether, newcastle nsw, A-League

It was drinks all round at Modus Merewether last week when a new partnership kicked off. The family-owned craft brewery - which also encompasses NORT non-alcoholic beer - is now an official sponsor of the Newcastle United Jets FC's men's and women's teams for the 2021-22 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Modus products will be available at all Jets home games at McDonald Jones Stadium for the season, and Modus will also be the exclusive beer at No.2 Sportsground for Newcastle Jets A-League women's games. "We're thrilled to announce a partnership Modus Brewing and want to thank them for their ongoing support," Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "We appreciate the brand's core values, craftsmanship and, of course, the delicious and refreshing beers, and the fact that they're now local is an added bonus." IN THE NEWS: Launched in Australia in 2014, Modus established a new headquarters in Merewether in October, luring locals with beer that's free from preservatives and created using 100 per cent green energy. "Getting the opportunity to partner with Newcastle's A-League franchise is truly an honour for us at Modus Brewing," Modus Brewing co-founder Grant Wearin said. "The team, the city and its people have always stood for hard work and integrity, which perfectly aligns with our values and how we approach our craft. "We are excited to provide fans with a beer at home games, with a proportion of all Modus sales going directly to benefit the club." In 2012 Grant and Jaz Wearin embarked on a two-year road trip along the US craft beer trail and seven years ago opened their first Modus Brewery at Mona Vale on Sydney's northern beaches. The couple have had Newcastle in their sights for years. Grant's family is from the area and his grandfather owned a shop in Merewether - just around the corner, in fact, from the former panel beaters shop the Wearins bought in 2019 and transformed into a state-of-the-art brewery. They also relocated their family - and the Modus Brewing head office - from Sydney to Merewether. Modus Merewether is impressive, and sustainably so. From its rammed earth walls to its six-metre-high sliding doors and mature trees, a lot of thought has gone into its design. The same goes for its food offering. Crowd favourites to date include the 1.2-kilogram tomahawk steak share plate, the Big MO Burger and the salmon poke bowl. The Mexican-inspired Modus Cerveza has been released just in time for New Year's Eve, which can be celebrated in style at Modus Merewether. Tickets are $110 per person and include a five-hour drinks package, finger food and a DJ. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37hLjTSaqSzzPeeWNnNkKKB/afe4caab-3cb4-4c40-8ba1-1cdf8f0295d0.jpg/r10_11_4785_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg