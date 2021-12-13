sport, local-sport,

SCONE trainer Paul Messara landed a treble at Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday, producing a hot streak midway through the midweek meeting. Messara's trio Mirror Queen, Akasawa and Shalstar all saluted in the space of four races. Mirror Queen kick started proceedings for the Upper Hunter stable in the fourth before local jockey Aaron Bullock went back-to-back with Akasawa and Shalstar in the sixth and seventh respectively. Three-year-old filly Mirror Queen, ridden by Blake Spriggs, impressed in the OAS Technology Maiden Handicap (1350 metres) by getting ahead with around 200m remaining and powering to a three-and-a-half length victory. Four-year-old gelding Akasawa resumed in The Choisir Handicap Benchmark 74 Handicap (1350m) after almost nine months off, making it three straight wins and a four-out-of-five career record. Three-year-old filly Shalstar calmly held off any challengers down the home straight to take out the Hunter Valley Premium Meats Class 1 Handicap (1150m). Also on the card, the Gibbons father-son combination of Andrew and Dylan opened with winners on board Steve Hodge's Trumpster and Kris Lees' Paradise Island respectively. Apprentice jockey Jake Barrett tasted victory for the first time in his career, finding the line with Kim Waugh's Endless River in the fifth. Allan Denham's Oronoco edged out Wealthofknowledge with a photo finish in the third while emergency runner Miss Twenty Twenty clinched the last. Elsewhere on Monday and apprentice jockey Bailey Wheeler nabbed his maiden treble courtesy of Nicole Hudson's Zelberg, Lees' I Want One and Chris Manson's Stella Redente all winning at Kempsey. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/0aa422e0-0c2d-496c-865d-08354d1de605.jpg/r4_334_5183_3260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg